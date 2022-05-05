El Dorado man shot in arms, cheek

News

An El Dorado man was shot in his arms and cheek on Wednesday night, seconds before he entered his yard.

Kenrick Williams, 45, arrived at his home at Gibbs Street around 7.15 pm and was approached by a masked man as he was about to ride his bike into the yard.

Police said Williams reported hearing a vehicle stop behind him and when he turned around, the man was already pointing a gun at him.

He was shot several times before escaping into his home.

The gunman got into a black Nissan B15 and drove off.

Williams was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was treated and warded in a stable condition.

Police found three spent 9mm shells and one projectile. Investigations are ongoing.