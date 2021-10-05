EIGHT more people died from covid19 and 218 more people became infected, the Ministry of Health said in its Tuesday update.

Since last year March some 1,516 people have died.

In all some 51,605 people were infected since last year, of whom 45,860 recovered.

The country now has 4,229 active cases.

Among these, 273 are in hospital, 58 on step-down facilities, 130 in state quarantine and 3,680 in home self-isolation.

Data from late July to mid-September shows 95.5 per cent of people with covid19 in the parallel healthcare system are unvaccinated.

Since last year March, 356,478 people have been tested, of whom 152,796 were at private facilities.

Some 517,536 people are fully vaccinated, namely 496,287 with a two-dose regime and 21,249 with a one-dose (Johnson & Johnson) regime.

Some 585,273 people have had the first dose of a two-dose regime.

The post Eight dead, 218 new covid19 cases appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.