Education stakeholders prepare for forms 1-3, standard 5 in February

The denominational boards of education and the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) have said while they have not received official word from the Ministry of Education on the return of lower forms one-three and standard five students to the physical classroom, schools have been preparing regardless.

In December 2021, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced that lower forms and standard five students preparing for Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams will be allowed to return to face-to-face classes in February.

With the increase in covid19 cases, particularly the omicron variant, there has been some concern among parents and stakeholders that the government may decide not to move forward with its return to the physical environment.

Interim Chair of the NPTA Zena Ramatali told Newsday in a brief interview on Monday, that she spoke to only a few principals so far but no one had heard whether the ministry plans to move forward with its February reopening and on what date.

Later on Monday, the ministry announced February 7 would be the restart date.

Earlier, Ramatali said she had only received a few concerns from parents and teachers regarding the reopening. She said while most schools sanitise on a Wednesday, some parents felt as though having an entire day in the week to do this would take too much time away from students’ education.

She said some have suggested allotting one hour of the day in the afternoon for sanitisation rather than the entire day.

“They already have several disturbances, so to cut more into their face-to-face time is a concern.”

She also said some parents are still apprehensive about the reopening.

“They want to ensure the schools are really prepared and all that the ministry has promised will be done.”

Ramatali said parents should continue to be vigilant and encourage their children to follow the covid19 rules of the school.

“It is important to have that social interaction with their friends, but it must be done safely.”

She said teachers should also talk to their students daily, so they are emotionally ready for their return to school, particularly those preparing for high-stake exams such as SEA and the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams.

General Secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj told Newsday on Monday that its schools are eager for the face-to-face return.

He said even with the four-day week, schools are comfortable with the arrangements thus far. He said SDMS schools would also sanitise every Wednesday.

He said the ministry had been addressing several structural issues at some of its schools, including electrical and toilet facilities, as the schools continue to prepare to welcome back its students.

He said the schools that do not require urgent structural attention are also preparing for its students return.

Maraj said parents and teachers have also expressed their interest in the government’s plan to have the Pfizer vaccines available for children five-11 years.

CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) Sharon Mangroo also told Newsday its schools are preparing cautiously.

“We asked the minister for flexibility for principals to do what was best for their schools,” she said. “In our smallest school, depending on the numbers, you want to maximise physical attendance but that may not always be possible.”

She said priority is being given to the forms five and six, and standard five classes writing examinations.

“We all want to return under safe conditions.”

She said although she has not received too many reports from parents, some are still hesitant. “That will take time,” she said. “We want to see how the omicron variant will affect us. If it goes like the rest of the world, where infections are not severe and young people get over it soon, parents may be more willing, but some remain hesitant.”

In a release on Monday evening, the ministry confirmed students in forms 1-3 are required to return to the physical classroom on February 7, 2022, on a rotational basis. It said all students will be required to attend school physically at minimum two days per week, and five days in a ten-day cycle.

The release also said standard-five students are required to attend physical classes from February 7 to March 31.

It said on Wednesdays teaching would be virtual to accommodate school cleaning.

