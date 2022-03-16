Education Ministry visits 19 schools in St Patrick

News

Students of Egypt Village Government Primary School listen attentively to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo courtesy Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Education is continuing its tour of schools throughout the country, visiting schools in the St Patrick district on Tuesday.

A statement said Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited 19 schools.

“All the principals, teachers and students expressed appreciation for the team’s visit, as it gave them the opportunity to share their plans, challenges and successes during what has been a difficult time in the education system,” said the statement.

It also said the team had a firsthand view of the school’s infrastructure and discussed safety protocols with administrators.

Gadsby-Dolly told students, “Take advantage of the education you are receiving, pay attention in class, do your homework (and) participate in school activities.”

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly poses with the staff of Vessigny Secondary School. Photo courtesy Education Ministry.

The statement said every school and child is important to the ministry and it was doing its best to support them.

“Your principals and teachers have our support to do all that is necessary and possible for you.”

This is the sixth day of visits the minister has madesince the new school term started in January.

Latest schools visited:

Icacos Government Primary

Lochmaben RC

Cedros Secondary

Cedros Government Primary

St Peter (Cedros) Anglican Primary

Granville RC Primary

Chatham Government Primary

Southern Central AC

Cap-de-Ville Government Primary

Salazar Trace Government Primary

Point Fortin East Secondary

Egypt Village Government Primary

Point Fortin RC

Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin

Point Fortin ASJA Primary

Point Fortin AC Primary

Point Fortin West Secondary

Fanny Village Government Primary

Vessigny Secondary.