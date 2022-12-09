Education Ministry signs US$2.6M contract for works at Good Hope Secondary

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and other officials during the signing ceremony

The Ministry of Education on Friday signed a contract totaling the amount of US$2,607,879 for the completion of outstanding works at the Good Hope Secondary School.

The contract for this project, which is being funded by the World Bank, was awarded to Deen + Partners which was the supervisory consultant for the project.

The school, which is estimated to house a total of 1,000 students, will see works being in areas such as the installation of electrical panels and cables, the installation and connection of all plumbing fittings and fixtures, repainting of facility, finishes to windows, doors, roofs, remedial works to the floors, and much more.

The works are expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.

According to Education Minister, Priya Manikchand, the completion of this school will help the government to achieve universal secondary education by closing all primary tops across the East Coast Demerara (ECD). Immediately after opening, a total of 479 students will be placed into the school to continue their education.

The school was designed in 2017 by VIKAB Engineering and works commenced on site in October 2018. A contract totaling US$4,082,506 was awarded to BK International on October 1, 2018 for the construction of the building which was expected to be completed by January 14, 2020.

However, the contract was terminated on May 25, 2021 on the grounds of fundamental breaches in the contract such as not maintaining a security bond and delays.

Since the termination of the contract, several options were explored by the Ministry to have the school completed in the shortest time possible, including engagements with R. Bassoo and Sons, repackaging works into smaller lots and retendering and also entering into a management/EPC Turnkey contract with a suitable consultant.

After much consideration, the Ministry found it most suitable to enter into a management/EPC Turnkey contract, after being approved on September 19, 2022 by the Government of Guyana. The deal was offered as a direct contract to Deen + Partners.

