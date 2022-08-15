Education Ministry: SEA exam next March

News

File photo: Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (from left), chief education officer Lisa Henry David, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Lenor Baptiste-Simmons and Tranquillity Government Primary School principal Nicole Guy-Dunba inspect exams conditions before the start of the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination in July 2021. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Education Ministry announced that the next Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination will take place at public and private primary schools on March 29, 2023 in three subject areas.

In a release issued on Monday, the ministry said those areas will be English language arts writing, mathematics and English language arts.

As a result of the covid19 pandemic, the ministry said there were reductions in the number of test items in maths and English language arts, and the disclosure of the type of writing for the SEA 2021 and 2022.

“These adjustments are reflected in the Revised Assessment Framework (SEA) 2021-2023.”

This can be found on the ministry’s website at: https://www.moe.gov.tt.sea-2019-2023 framework/.

The ministry said the Revised Assessment Framework (SEA) 2021-2023 will guide the development of the exam in 2023 and 2024 for English language arts and mathematics.

With respect to English language arts writing, the ministry said there will be no prior specification on the type of writing to be assessed for SEA 2023, 2024 any beyond.

Principals were advised to bring this information to the attention of teachers, parents and students.