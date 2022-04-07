Education Ministry rescinds letter: 2020 top SEA student will get President’s Medal (Gold) after all

News

TOP SEA student Ameerah Beekhoo, of San Fernando TML alongside 2nd place Anjanaa Dan of Trinidad Renaissance Preparatory.

Photo by Roger Jacob

ON Monday, Trinidad and Tobago’s top Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) student for 2020 will receive her President’s Medal (Gold) at President’s House, after the Ministry of Education rescinded a letter which said she was to receive the second- place medal.

Ameerah Beekhoo placed first in 2020 in the SEA exam. On October 8, 2020, Beekhoo, a former student of the San Fernando TML and now Naparima Girls’ High School, attended an awards ceremony at the Ministry of Education’ where she was named top SEA student for 2020. She received a laptop, a cellphone and a bmobile internet contract.

However, on March 31, an invitation sent to the principal of the San Fernando TML, Wahinda Mohammed-Narine, for a ceremony on April 11 at President’s House, said Beekhoo will receive the President’s Medal (Silver) for placing “second.”

On April 4, attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Jared Jagroo, who are representing Beekhoo’s parents wrote to the ministry expressing confusion and said the issue was much more than the award itself.

“It is passing strange that the MOE is now advising for the first time that their daughter placed second and not first. The recent demotion of our clients’ daughter is even more questionable given the length of time that has elapsed since the 2020 SEA,” Jagroo wrote.

He said at no time did Beekhoo’s parents request a review or remark of their daughter’s exam script or placement, nor were they advised that one was done.

“Our clients wish to make it clear that the issue at stake is far wider than the narrow matter of the correct placement of students at the SEA examination. It is about the irreparable harm that the action and/or conduct of your officials can cause.

The ministry having publicly announced that Ameerah placed first in the SEA examination with an official awards ceremony which was covered by the media cannot now, two years later simply invite her to another awards ceremony hosted by the Head of State, Her Excellency the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and casually indicate that she is to receive a prize for placing second.”

Jagroo said if Beekhoo’s placement changed, as a matter of professional courtesy, someone from the ministry should have contacted her parents and let them know she was no longer the first-place winner and explain why.

“This is unprofessional and highly irresponsible, inconsiderate and insensitive. Our clients are concerned that such conduct will undermine public confidence in the SEA examination and expose the Ministry to charges of unfair, secret manipulation of the results.

“…That the ministry showed no concern whatsoever for the impact that this unexplained volte-face could have on the children who may be affected is mind boggling and incredible. It reflects a sad level of ignorance, arrogance and maladministration that could never be consistent with the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance.”

The letter said judicial review proceedings were likely to be filed so Beekhoo’s parents can find out why she was now being awarded the President’s Medal (Silver) for placing second. and not the first-place award for the 2020 examination.

On April 5, the ministry saying advising that Beekhoo will be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) on Monday.

“The undue distress caused to Ms Beekhoo and her family is deeply regretted,” said the new invitation, also signed by the acting Chief Education Officer. Lisa Henry-David.