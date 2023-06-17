Education Ministry: No change to health, family life education curriculum

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

The Ministry of Education (MoE) says there are no changes in the health and family life education curriculum currently used in schools nationwide and any claims to the contrary are false.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said there had been several unsubstantiated allegations circulating on social media, linking routine parental consent forms for the conduct of the TT National Learning Assessment (TTNLA) with consent for medical procedures to be carried out on students.

It said the claims were false and went against all common knowledge about the permissions required by medical institutions for the conduct of medical procedures on children.

The ministry said the attempts to incite unwarranted panic were are ill-conceived and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

It advised that any changes to curricula or operational procedures would be wildely publicised on official MoE social media platforms. It added that caution should be exercised when presented with unsubstantiated information in the public domain.