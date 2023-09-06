Education Ministry distributing 8,000 laptops to schools

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

The Ministry of Education has begun distributing 8,000 laptops to more than 500 primary and secondary schools.

It said in a media release that the distribution process will continue until September 18.

It said this batch is the latest in a total of 71,000 laptops and tablets distributed to students and teachers since 2020.

The ministry reminded parents that devices are distributed on the basis of a means test, and will be given to eligible students on the basis of available supplies.