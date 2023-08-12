Education Ministry awards 280 bursaries for tertiary education

News

The Education Ministry has awarded 280 bursaries to students to pursue undergraduate studies at a cost of TT$24,289,179. These bursaries will cover tuition fees and other allowances for candidates for fiscal 2023/2024.

In a release, the ministry said the new scholarships and bursaries programme was implemented in 2020. It increased the number of opportunities for government funded tertiary education from 400 to 600.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the programme is part of government’s thrust to provide more opportunities to access tertiary education.

“The TT government, through the Education Ministry, is focused on transforming the education system to allow for access to learning for all. Awarding these 280 National Bursaries demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to ensure our students pursue their educational pursuits, while acquiring the relevant skillsets, which are required for national development.”

Further information on the national bursaries programme can be found at https://www.moe.gov.tt/national-scholarships-bursaries-and-gate/

The award comes less than two weeks before the release of CSEC and CAPE results, scheduled for August 24.

In a release on Friday, the Caribbean Examinations Council reminded students that they have the option of requesting the early release of their results to assist them in applying to tertiary institutions. The deadline for submitting these requests is August 17.

It said this process allows results to be sent quickly to universities or colleges when preliminary exam results are released.

“Early results release requests may be submitted online at https://www.cxc.org/request-transcript-order-form during the transcript order process. During the checkout process, candidates should indicate ‘Early Release’ in the notes section, to allow for expedited processing. Transcripts are not delivered to individuals, only organisations such as educational institutions, evaluation agencies and prospective employers.”

On the day of the release of results, candidates may visit CXC’s Online Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results and log on to access their preliminary results.

Further details of the Early Results Release request process may be found at https://www.cxc.org/early-release.