Education Ministers, stakeholders to meet on Friday

News

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa-Morris Julian are scheduled to meet on Friday with all education stakeholders on how schools will function next term.

On Thursday they met with officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to discuss the union’s recommendations for the opening of the second school term for 2021-2022.

In a statement, the ministry said TTUTA raised several concerns over the covid19 pandemic and other health-related matters. Specific reference was made protocols for handling covid19 cases and sanitisation at schools.

During the meeting, Gadsby-Dolly, Morris-Julian and other ministry officials reportedly “advanced clarifications on these matters” and said there will be continued emphasis on supporting school personnel through the collaboration between the Education District Health Unit (EDHU) and the County Medical Offices of Health.

TTUTA asked for draft recommendations from the ministry on the next school term. These will be provided after a meeting between ministry officials and the wider education stakeholder body on November 26.

The ministry said it will meet again with TTUTA within the next two weeks on the matters raised in their meeting on Thursday.

It thanked TTUTA for its continued dedication and co-operation.

Secondary school students from Forms 4-6 have already been allowed to return to school for in-person classes, first vaccinated and then unvaccinated children. Students from Forms 1-3 are currently expected to return in January 2022.