Education Minister: Students who missed CXC exam because of floods did it online

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THREE TT students who were unable to get to their exam centres to write the CSEC Math Paper I owing to flooding have been allowed to do an online exam.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed this to Newsday.

During a Senate sitting in June, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian revealed that the ministry would be writing to CXC because some students had missed exams.

At the time, south Trinidad was under a riverine flood alert and several areas were severely affected by flooding and landslides

Morris-Julian had urged students who missed their exams owing to bad weather to ensure the principal of their school was aware of this.

Asked about this on Thursday, Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday that checks with secondary school principals revealed that four students had missed the Maths Paper I.

“Based on the (ministry’s) representation, CXC allowed them to do an online examination.”

She added, “Three of the four showed up and completed the examination.”