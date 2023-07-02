Education Minister: High number of visitors to SEA portal may cause some delays

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WITH the SEA results expected to be released online on Monday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has cautioned that some students and parents/guardians may experience delays due to the high number of people trying to access the portal.

Results will be available on the ministry’s website from 12 pm (noon) on Monday. To access the results, parents must have their child’s student number, date of birth and admissions number, which are on students’ admissions slip.

No hard copy of the student performance report is required for secondary school registration, the ministry has advised.

The ministry said the objectives of the system were to reduce crowding and congregation at schools on the day the SEA results are made public and to reduce the anxiety of parents and students who can first view the results at home. It also says it is aimed at promoting a more efficient and organised method of scheduling the collection of results by school administrators.

A total of 18,889 students were registered to do the exam on March 29.

On Sunday, Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday that all SEA statistics will be released on Monday.

She also said the ministry’s IT department will be managing the online release of results and that since last year’s launch, “routine system analysis was done since then and the learnings applied to this year’s release,” to avoid any technical problems.

“The staff of the communications division are also heavily involved in the release process and will be monitoring social media and the dedicated e-mail address – [email protected] – in real time to assist anyone that is experiencing difficulty accessing the SEA results, and provide feedback to the IT staff.”

She said since many will try logging in at noon, some delays may happen “regardless of the redundancies put in place.”

“This is not unusual for online results’ portals and does not indicate that the system has crashed.

She advised, “If the first attempt to access the results is not successful, one should simply try logging in again before reaching out for assistance. Also, please ensure that the required information is being correctly entered.”

She reminded parents that school principals will also have access to the online results.