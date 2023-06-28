Education Minister: Hairstyle issue at Trinity College ‘unfortunate,’ ‘regrettable’

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says an incident involving issues surrounding students’ hair at a recent secondary school graduation ceremony was unfortunate and regrettable.

However, she reminded the public that “societal order depends on rule-keeping.” A viral social media post claimed several boys from Trinity College, Moka, were treated unfairly during their graduation ceremony on Tuesday and prevented from collecting certificates because of their hair.

The photos attached to the post show boys with plaits or canerows, as well as short, curly hair.

Many have since slammed the school for excluding them from the ceremony, calling the rules archaic.

Trinity College is an Anglican school.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Gadsby-Dolly said after reviewing reports from various perspectives, “It is clear that regardless of where blame may or may not be apportioned, the graduating students of Trinity College, and in particular a group of young men, had a negative experience on a day which would have been anticipated and planned for as a highlight of their secondary school experience.”

She said from what she had been told, the rules were made clear to students and teachers ahead of time.

But she said it was valid to question whether it was appropriate to use their graduation ceremony as a forum to enforce the school rules.

“Regardless of one’s emotional and visceral response to this issue, it is a fact that societal order depends on rule-keeping, and that is a critical facet of the education schools are meant to impart.

“No matter how non-conformist one’s outlook, we all follow some rule or the other – for example, driving on the authorised side of the road. Therefore, the practice of adherence to school rules is important, and where there are divergent views, dialogue, rather than open confrontation, should be encouraged, especially in a school setting.”

She said a critical conversation has arisen from this issue, “which speaks to the standardisation of the rules and removal of subjectivity which surrounds school hairstyles, especially for male students.”

Issues over students’ hairstyles have arisen on numerous occasions in the past.

Gadsby-Dolly acknowledged: “The time for this conversation in TT has come, and decisions will be taken for implementation in the upcoming academic year, based on the Ministry of Education’s discussions with our valued stakeholders.”