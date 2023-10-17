Education Minister: Government now pays $1 more per school meal

News

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) is pleased with the government’s decision to pay $1 more per meal for the school feeding programme.

She was speaking at a standing finance committee meeting in Parliament on Tuesday morning.

The 2024 budget draft estimates for expenditure list an allocation of $268,746,800 for the NSDSL.

Opposition whip David Lee asked if, given the continued increase in food prices, this total would be sufficient.

Gadsby-Dolly said in the last academic year, a $1 increase was approved.

“And, certainly, the caterers…that would have been a recommendation of the board…we looked at it, we looked at the costs that were submitted…”

Lee then asked if a $1 increase is sufficient “given what has happened with deflation (sic) and so on.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the NSDSL was included in the discussions surrounding the decision.

“And therefore, we took their recommendation and they agreed that was sufficient.”