Education Minister, CXC meet over CAPE/CSEC results

While par­ents, stu­dents and ed­u­ca­tors con­tin­ue to ex­press dis­sat­is­fac­tion with the ex­pla­na­tions pre­sent­ed by the Caribbean Ex­am­i­na­tions Coun­cil (CXC) dur­ing Fri­day’s re­gion­al me­dia brief­ing re­gard­ing this year’s CSEC and CAPE re­sults, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion (MOE) has said that a fur­ther list of is­sues re­quir­ing ad­vanced ex­pla­na­tions will be com­piled and sub­mit­ted to the Lo­cal Reg­is­trar for trans­mis­sion to the ex­am­in­ing body.