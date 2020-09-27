While parents, students and educators continue to express dissatisfaction with the explanations presented by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) during Friday’s regional media briefing regarding this year’s CSEC and CAPE results, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has said that a further list of issues requiring advanced explanations will be compiled and submitted to the Local Registrar for transmission to the examining body.
Education Minister, CXC meet over CAPE/CSEC results
Sat Sep 26 , 2020