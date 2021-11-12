Education Minister appoints new GATE committee

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has appointed the new committee which will provide operational oversight of the Government Assisted Tuition Expenses Programme (GATE).

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the board is chaired by acting CEO of the National Training Agency (NTA) Dr Patrice Parris Searles, and acting deputy director of budgets in the Ministry of Finance Muriel Alfred-James will serve as deputy chairperson.

The nine other members are Kurt Meyer; Urban Huggins; Nievel Niles-Rolingson; Shanmattee Singh Mg Sang; Meera Ramessar; Roxanne Hall; Curtis Floyd; Kailash Jaikaransingh; and Antonia Ferrier.

Parris-Seales said, “It is my absolute privilege to serve our republic in this capacity and I wish to personally thank the ministry for its consideration…I am confident that this team possesses the competencies and experience to meet and exceed our mandate.”

Gadsby-Dolly said, “We are in a situation now where we cannot advance the type of funding as before for this purpose, so the work of this committee in determining how available funding is applied is critical.”

She said the programme continues to be invaluable to those who wish to advance themselves professionally.

“You are the keepers of the gate, literally, because it is this committee which will recommend the programmes funded by the government and this will greatly impact the professional development of the future generation.”

The GATE programme is administered by the funding and grants administration division of the ministry.

More information can be found at https://www.moe.gov.tt/government-assisted-tuition-expenses/