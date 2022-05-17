Economist: Time to review Tobago’s security system

News

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough. –

CRIME economist Anselm Richards believes the time has come to carry out a comprehensive audit of Tobago’s security system.

He was responding on Tuesday to the shooting death of dancehall artiste N’Kosi Bovell at the Dutch Fort Restaurant & Bar, Scarborough, on Sunday night.

Bovell, otherwise known as Fari Dan, was shot multiple times at close range while liming with friends at the establishment.

Richards also complained about the use of guns in the recent spate of robberies in Tobago.

In an interview with Newsday, Richards said the island’s security structures must be reviewed.

“The CCTVs are not working. The (army) camp in Signal Hill is in disrepair. The Coast Guard headquarters need to be upgraded because of the sea blast.

“So, we need to really sit down and do a thorough audit of the security system in Tobago and the island. So, from that audit, we will know what are the gaps in terms of human resources, forensic capabilities, technological capabilities and other law enforcement infrastructure necessary to provide the kind of security blanket that will cover us from violent crimes.

“If the central government is not prepared to do it, I am certain that with support and advice, the chief secretary (Farley Augustine) will do what he can do in keeping with the legal framework within the law to ensure that Tobago is a safe and prosperous island.”

Richards reiterated his call for a X-ray inspection system for vehicles at the Scarborough Port.