ECD man electrocuted while erecting metal Christmas Tree at Lusignan

A 29-year-old machinist is now dead after he was allegedly electrocuted Friday night while he and others were erecting a metal Christmas tree in front of a Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, residence.

Dead is Deepak Ramdeen of Good Hope, ECD. The incident occurred sometime around 23:00h at the Lot 139 East Lusignan residence of another fitter machinist, Gupta Ramcharran called ‘Billy’.

Reports are that the star on the top of the 27-foot metal tree came into contact with a live wire overhead, which caused Ramdeen to be electrocuted.

According to the Police, Ramdeen and others were all erecting the metal Christmas tree using a crane attached to a lorry.

During that process, Ramdeen as well as the others received electric shocks to their bodies.

They were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The deceased succumbed while receiving treatment, while Gupta Ramcharran along with Shivraj Rulall and Mahendra Ramcharran remain patients at the Burns Unit at GPHC. Investigations are ongoing.

