The Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) has tem­porar­i­ly closed it’s Siparia of­fice af­ter an em­ploy­ee was ex­posed to some­one who test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19.

The par­ty earned 13, 062 votes more than the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC), ac­cord­ing to the of­fi­cial pre­lim­i­nary re­sults re­leased by the Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) yes­ter­day.