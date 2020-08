Re­counts by the Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) of votes in bal­lot box­es and poll cards in four mar­gin­al con­stituen­cies were still at half mark yes­ter­day, with a flu­id sit­u­a­tion on­go­ing.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.