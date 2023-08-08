EBC: Poll card complaints being checked

News

The Elections and Boundaries Commission head office, on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has said claims by the Opposition UNC about poll cards being dumped in Gasparillo are being investigated.

In a brief response to Newsday on Tuesday, the commission confirmed that a UNC candidate made the claim to one of its returning officers.

“The matter has since been forwarded for the attention of the chief election officer.”

The commission has contacted TTPost to ascertain the facts.

The EBC added that it has been reported to the police.