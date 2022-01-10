EBC extends the validity of ID Cards to March 31

News

FILE PHOTO: The Elections and Boundaries Comission office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. –

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is advising the public that all identification (ID) cards issued by the commission, which are “currently expired or due to expire,” will now be valid until March 31. The extension of the expiry date of ID cards is in line with Registration Rules 31(5) and (6) of the Representation of the People Act and follows a past extension up to December 31, 2021, said an EBC statement on Monday.

This fresh extension is largely due to the ongoing requirements of public health regulations and its effects on the EBC’s operations.

It will facilitate individuals who were unable to make an appointment to renew their expired ID cards before the December 31, 2021 extension deadline.

It will also manage the number of persons visiting EBC offices to ensure health and safety considerations under the current pandemic.

The commission was mindful that some institutions and agencies seemed unaware of the previous lawful extensions and had refused to accept these ID cards.

“The EBC reminds all persons that these ID cards are valid and should be accepted when presented by the public.”

The EBC reminds the public that as of September 2021 all transactions, with the exception of the collection of ID cards, require an appointment. Appointments can be made at the EBC’s online appointment system at https://appointments.ebctt.com