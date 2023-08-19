EBC declares fresh election for Lengua/Indian Walk after historic tie

News

Autly Granthume (left) and Nicole Gopaul (right)

It’s back to the polls for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk after a second recount of the votes for the local government election once again ended in a historic tie.

In a release on Saturday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission said chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope certified to the returning officer for the electoral district that the second recount resulted in the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement gaining 1,428 votes each in the August 14 polls.

Lengua/Indian Walk was initially declared for the PNM but a recount conducted by the returning officer between August 15 and 16 revealed three more votes for UNC candidate Nicole Gopaul and two less for PNM candidate Autly Granthume.

The second recount started on August 17 in accordance with Election Rule 101 (13) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 which states: Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the chef election officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the poll.

The result remained the same.

“The Returning Officer for this electoral district has declared the election void, pursuant to this certification by the Chief Election Officer, making way for fresh elections.”