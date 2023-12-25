Eastern Regional Health Authority welcomes Christmas babies

News

Hospital administration manager Keisha Pritchard gives Sacha Marshall a bag filled with baby products.

– Courtesy ERHA

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) joined with mothers in the maternity ward at the Sangre Grande hospital to welcome their babies born on Christmas Day.

Siddiq Singh and Kaelem Marshall were both brought into the world on Monday. Safiyya Singh gave birth to Siddiq at 2.06 am. He weighed 2960 grammes and was delivered by midwife Avianne Arrindell.

Sacha Marshall gave birth to Kaelem at 5.38 am. He weighed 3005 grammes and was delivered by midwife Muminah Abdul-Basit.

A release from the ERHA said staff congratulated the new mothers. Para-Clinical manager Amy Ali, hospital administration manager Keisha Pritchard, and nursing supervisor Glennis Francis gifted the mothers with gift bags and hampers full of baby products. Other mothers on the ward were also given gift bags with baby products.