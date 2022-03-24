Eastern Division cops warn Easter troublemakers: We’ll catch you

News

Ag Senior Superintendent Ryan Khan at police media briefing at Police Administration Building Corner Edward and Sackville Streets, Port of Spain. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Acting Snr Supt Ryan Khan of the Eastern Division says while law-abiding citizens are welcome to visit communities in the eastern part of Trinidad, criminals will be dealt with.

Khan spoke at the weekly media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on Thursday.

He said police in the division were anticipating an influx of visitors for Easter weekend and were prepared to treat with criminals who were native to the east and troublemakers who were coming from different areas.

Citing statistics showing a decline in serious reported crimes, violent crimes and an increase in detection rates in the division for the year, Khan warned criminals their chances of escape were small.

“The Easter weekend is one of the busiest times for our divisions and we will have additional patrols. We also get assistance from other divisions to secure visitors coming to the division.

“I would like to also send out a warning to the people or criminals who intend to come to the Eastern Division to do what they’re not supposed to be doing. We solve one in two crimes at the Eastern Division, so there’s a high chance you will be caught. There’s a 58 per cent solving rate.

“Don’t come to the Eastern Division to commit crime. Come enjoy the beaches, shop, do everything else – but don’t come to commit crime.”

Khan said for the year, police in the division had seized 66 guns, 717 rounds of ammunition and 1,659.1 kilograms of marijuana, and attributed the finds to strategic roadblocks, intelligence-led operations and the formation of a coastal patrol unit.

The Eastern Division covers the entire east coast of Trinidad, from Matelot in the north to Rio Claro in the south.