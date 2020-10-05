Earthquake Rattles Trinidad and Tobago

By NAN Staff Writer 

News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Sun., Oct. 4, 2020: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale today rocked parts of the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago but no injuries or damage was reported.

The UWI Seismic Unit said the quake occurred 51 km N of Arima, 56 km NE of Port of Spain and 57 km W of Scarborough.

However, the USGS put the quake at 4.8 and said it occurred 30 km N of Petit Valley, Trinidad and Tobago and 17 miles from Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago at 3:12 PM Sunday at a depth of 51.5 km.

