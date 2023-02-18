Earthquake off Venezuela and Trinidad on Carnival weekend Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Another over-4.0 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Caribbean region.

This time, the earthquake measured 4.3 at a depth of 96 km.

Today’s quake came less than 24 hours after a 4.7 earthquake at a depth of 10km struck in the Northern Caribbean off St Kitts.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-18 01:23 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.06N

Longitude: 62.44W

Depth: 96 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Car?pano, Venezuela, 97 km, NE

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 112 km, NW

St. George’s, Grenada, 134 km, SW

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI – SRC) at https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

