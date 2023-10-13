Dylan Carter gets 50 free World Cup bronze in Athens

Sports

Dylan Carter –

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter made a positive start to the Athens leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup, securing a bronze medal on Friday at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.

Competing in lane five of the men’s 50m freestyle final, Carter, 27, touched the wall in 22.16 seconds.

It was the Olympian’s third medal of the World Cup and made up for his eighth-place finish in the 50m freestyle final in Germany last week. Carter left Berlin with silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

American Michael Andrew was the only swimmer to dip below 22 seconds on Friday as he took the gold medal in the 50m freestyle. Andrew, who helped break the world record at the 2020 Tokyo Games with the US 2020 4×100 medley team, clocked 21.96 seconds. He leads the overall men’s ranking with 89.7 points after earning two silver medals earlier on Friday.

Australia’s Isaac Cooper, who was only in the final because of a swim-off, made full use of the opportunity with a silver-medal performance in 22.07.