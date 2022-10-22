Dylan Carter cops two gold at World Cup, breaks TT record

Sports

In this July 25, 2021 file photo, Dylan Carter, of Trinidad And Tobago, swims in a heat during the men’s 100m backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) –

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter won two gold medals at the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

On Saturday, Carter took gold in the men’s 50-metre backstroke final. A quick turn is crucial at the meet as a 25m pool is being used.

He won in a time of 23.15 seconds to earn 884 points towards his World Cup tally.

Italian Thomas Ceccon took silver in 23.22 (876 points) and Canadian Javier Acevedo finished third in 23.24 (874 points).

On Friday, Carter broke the national record in the men’s 50m freestyle final.

Carter stopped the clock in 20.77 to claim gold and erase the previous national record of 20.82 held by George Bovell.

Australian Kyle Chalmers finished second in 21.04 and Florent Manaudou of France was third in 21.05.