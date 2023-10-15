Dylan Carter 5th in World Cup 50m butterfly final

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter placed fifth in a fiercely competitive 50m butterfly final on Sunday, to close his account at the second stage of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup at the Athens Olympic Aquatic Centre in Greece.

Carter touched the wall in 23.42 seconds, behind Egyptian winner Abdelrahman Sameh, who put in a heroic performance to win the gold in 23.04 seconds. Australia’s Isaac Cooper (23.19) and Michael Andrew of the US in 23.32 seconds, took second and third place.

The TT Olympian was pitted among the favourites for a podium finish in the 50m butterfly, having won a silver medal in the same discipline in the opening stage of the World Cup, in Berlin last weekend.

He also entered the final in commanding style, finishing second overall in the heats during the morning session. He dominated heat eight of nine, finishing in 23.48 seconds — a mark bested in the heats only by Andrew.

Carter captured a silver medal in the men’s 100m freestyle final on Saturday for his fourth overall of the series. As the World Cup shifts to Budapest, Hungary, from October 20-22, Carter will continue his quest for an elusive gold, to climb the men’s rankings for an overall podium finish and a greater share of the cash prizes.