Dwight St Hillaire runs 4th fastest 300m time in US college history

Sports

In this August 1, 2021 file photo TT’s Dwight St. Hillaire reacts after competing in a heat in the men’s 400m at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (AP Photo) –

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympian Dwight St Hillaire ran the fourth fastest time in US collegiate history when he competed in the men’s 300-metre event at the Cardinal Classic, on Saturday.

St Hillaire ran for the University of Kentucky Wildcats in the indoor meet hosted by the University of Louisville at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Centre in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Wildcats competed against four other schools including Louisville, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University and University of the Cumberlands.

Tobagonian St Hillaire, who made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, clocked 32.70 seconds to grab gold and break his own school record.

The race was a fast one as four more Wildcats ran all-time top-ten times for the school. Lance Lang finished second with a time of 33.04 (second fastest in school history) and Kennedy Lightner was third in the race in 33.07 (third fastest).

Jacob Smith ended fourth in 33.86 and is now the fifth fastest in history of the school, while Langston Jackson was fifth in 34.28, a time quick enough for the sixth fastest ever in Kentucky history.