Dumas gets blood needed after surgery

News

Reginald Dumas –

Distinguished former public servant and diplomat Reginald Dumas has received the blood he needed.

This followed a public appeal on social media by Dumas’ daughter Sonja Dumas last Thursday.

Her father, 88, was in urgent need of blood, having had major surgery at the Scarborough General Hospital.

She told Newsday her father had been having gastro-intestinal challenges which resulted in him needing emergency surgery.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sonja said: “He got the blood, and we are grateful to the public and others for the assistance given.”

She said family members and his medical team continue to monitor her father, who is now in the post-operative phase.

“He is still in the Intensive Care Unit, and he is receiving the care that would strengthen the rest of his body after this surgery. He is conscious now, but he is still in that state.”