Duke to bring ‘serious’ lawyer to assist East Port of Spain HDC tenants

News

PDP leader Watson Duke

POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has told tenants at the HDC (Housing Development Corporation) at Independence Square, Port of Spain that he will provide legal assistance for them after some were evicted over the weekend.

On Saturday, the HDC visited the complex with police, evicted several people from the buildings and removed windows and doors from some of the apartments.

This was done because those buildings are set for demolition and rebuilding as part of the HDC’s plan to “revitalise” East Port of Spain.

The tenants were made aware of this in November 2021.

HDC chairman Noel Garcia told Newsday no legal tenants were evicted on Saturday – “only squatters and people who had some kind of pumpkin-vine relationship (with legal tenants).”

Some evicted tenants have since moved their belongings back in.

The Opposition recently said a team of three is seeking the legal interests of residents of East Port of Spain. This team includes opposition MPs Dinesh Rambally, Wade Mark and David Nakhid.

Rambally told Newsday some tenants had contacted them since the weekend after Carnival for assistance, and that he also visited.

But Duke visited the complex on Tuesday and started a live video on Facebook, in which the tenants said they had not been able to speak to any lawyers.

Duke said while “people” are “bluffing, saying they are bringing lawyers,” he is going to “get some action started.

“Before the week is done, I’ll get and bring (to you) a serious lawyer.

“All we want is rights. We ain’t begging for anything more than what we’re entitled to as citizens of this country.”

He said his lawyer will deal with “specific (individual) cases.”

Asked for feedback to tenants saying they have not received legal aid, Rambally said, “I cannot speak for Watson Duke, (but) as for the UNC, I was present in person and had discussions with them.

“Senators Wade Mark, David Nakhid and myself remain ready, willing and able to assist in any way we can.”

He also provided Newsday with photos of him speaking to the same tenants making the claim at the compound.

Duke also gave money to Earl Mendoza, the brother of a tenant, who has been living in bushes on the compound for “plenty years.

Duke told Mendoza, a pensioner, “I bring something for you to buy some groceries,” adding that he did not bring groceries, since he knew the man had no fridge.

“At your age I know you can’t go outside there and look for no work.

“If I was the mayor in Port of Spain, I was stopping them (the HDC), inno. The mayor supposed to represent the citizens.”

He also said that since the HDC broke down doors and removed windows from so many of the buildings, “undesirables,” including “cocaine addicts and murderers” can freely enter.