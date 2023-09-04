Duke: Silence will brand Farley ‘political enemy’ of PDP

Tobago

PDP political leader Watson Duke –

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says if Tobago People’s Party (TPP) interim political leader Farley Augustine does not agree to meet with him to discuss the island’s future, “I will have no choice but to brand him and his party as political enemies of the PDP.”

During a news conference on Monday at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough, Duke told reporters he had written to Augustine asking that they reconcile their differences in the interest of Tobago’s development. He said the message was sent via e-mail and WhatsApp.

Saying he expects Augustine to respond within a “reasonable” timeframe, Duke warned, if he chooses not to, “Going forward, there will be no more letters coming from me.

“So this is not one where I am begging. This is a very mature letter.

“He has done so much to the PDP that I should hate him for life, but I have forgiven him, and I have said in the letter, let bygones be bygones.”

Augustine and the other PDP members of the THA resigned last December and since formed the TPP.

Duke explained, “I am speaking reconciliation of two human beings that are apparently on different objectives. I am not talking party. I am not talking what they have, nor the PDP. I am just talking us meeting and putting Tobago first. It has nothing to do with Farley rejoining the PDP.”