Leader of the Pro­gres­sive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Pa­tri­ots (PDP) Wat­son Duke re­mains res­olute that he will not apol­o­gise for call­ing two To­ba­go women “stink and dut­ty” dur­ing the gen­er­al elec­tion cam­paign ear­li­er this month. Ap­pear­ing on a live so­cial me­dia post on Thurs­day, Au­gust 20, Duke said he was mere­ly quot­ing lyrics from Machel Mon­tano and Bun­ji Gar­lin’s 2017 song “Buss Head”, played the song dur­ing the live video and quot­ed the lyrics.