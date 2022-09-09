Duke removes Augustine as PDP deputy leader

News

PDP Politcal leader Watson S Duke and THA Chief Sec Farley Augustine at the PDP Trinidad launch, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 1

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has been removed as deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

PDP political leader Watson Duke announced the decision on Friday in a post on Facebook.

Duke, the Deputy Chief Secretary, said the PDP national executive met on Thursday night and in accordance with the party’s constitution, he vacated all the deputy leader positions.The positions were occupied by Augustine, Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson.

The decision came the day after Augustine chastised Duke for publicly bashing the THA for its treatment of 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performers in New York. In a Facebook video on Wednesday, Duke said the THA had neglected the Tobagonians and left them hungry and sleeping on the streets in New York.

Responding to the allegations at a press conference on Thursday, Augustine said Duke’s account of events was not accurate, and said he was going to review the responsibilities of the Deputy Chief Secretary, adding that Duke might be removed from the position altogether.

But in another Facebook live broadcast on Thursday night, Duke warned Augustine not to threaten him and said this was a war a “political virgin” could not win.