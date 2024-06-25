Duke: Don’t link ‘nasty’ $70m road with Winston Murray’s legacy

News

PDP leader Watson Duke. – File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says the $70 million Friendship Connector Road in Canaan, Tobago, should not be named after late parliamentarian and educator Dr Winston Murray.

In his budget presentation on June 24, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the road, when completed, will be named after Murray, a Tobago West MP who fought for the island’s self-governance and played a key role in setting up the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

But Duke said, “The road that they are building in the west is a waste, and if I was Dr Winston Murray children, I would say, ‘Take his name off of that nasty road.’

“That is pure wastage of Tobagonians’ money.”

He spoke on June 25 at a news conference at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

Duke alleged, “All of that money is going back to Trinidad contractors. Seventy million dollars goes back to the banks in Trinidad to develop somebody’s neighbourhood.

“Why couldn’t we spend that money here among our own local contractors? We have plenty backhoes here, plenty excavators here. Works accustomed building roads here.

“But they send the money to Trinidad and they are coming to call that Dr Winston Murray Bypass Road.

“Why not find something more beautiful in the eyes of Tobagonians, as if they are trying to cover their political sores by using his good name. Don’t use the man’s name for that folly.

“Why didn’t you take a more dignified Tobago project and rename it? Do that.”