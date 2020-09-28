DSS source claims $92M actually seized during raid

Crit­i­cal phone record­ings be­tween a high-rank­ing po­lice of­fi­cer and a Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) of­fi­cial dis­cussing the ac­tu­al amount of mon­ey seized and a deal to re­lease some of the cash, af­ter it was seized and hauled to the La Hor­quet­ta Po­lice Sta­tion, are just some of the cru­cial in­for­ma­tion re­vealed to Guardian Me­dia as the probe in­to the case con­tin­ues.