DSS founder charged with money laundering

News

In this file photo, Drug Sou Sou (DSS) Founder Kerron Clarke was detained by a party of police officers during a raid on the DSS premises in La Horquetta on October 27. –

Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke was charged with four counts of money laundering on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in the Arima Magistrates Court on June 27.

A release from the police said he was granted $800,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before justice of the peace Stephen Young.

Clarke, of Phase 1, La Horquetta, was charged on advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

The release said Clarke arrived at Piarco airport, where he was arrested by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who subsequently handed him over to officers of the Financial Investigations Branch, who laid the charges.

Clarke came to public attention in 2020 when he created a “sou sou” where people “invested” money and were promised large returns. He was raided several times in 2020, and was previously charged with money laundering and running a moneylender’s business without a licence.