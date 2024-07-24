Drunk driver held going wrong way on Hochoy highway

News

The driver was held for drunk driving along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo on July 24. –

A 37-year-old man from Phillipine in San Fernando has been arrested after police caught him driving north on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo.

He was seen in the small hours of July 24.

Police reports said the car crashed after a police chase, and the driver failed a breathalyser test.

At around 1.30 am, Southern Division police, including officers from the Highway Patrol Unit in Debe, got a tip about the driver of a white car driving dangerously.

PCs Meah and Beharry spotted the car and chased it. The car crashed into a wire barrier.

The driver was given a breathalyser test and failed it.

Once charged, he is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate.

The man has several previous court matters, including possession of ammunition.

Snr Supt Soodeen co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Reid and Bynoe led. It also included PCs Anderson and Roopan.

The car was taken to the St Margaret’s police station pending further enquiries.

PC Roopan is leading the investigation.