Drowned Brit’s funeral set for Tuesday

Justin Arthur, a UK national who drowned at the Argyle Waterfall. –

The funeral for 24-year-old Argyle waterfall drowning victim Justin Arthur is set for Tuesday in Roxborough.

Newsday learnt that relatives intend to bury Arthur after a service at the Roxborough Pentecostal Church in Prince Street, Roxborough.

The citizen of the United Kingdom was the nephew of Christian and Teresa Alleyne-Adams who died in a vehicular accident on May 18. He was in Tobago to attend the joint funeral service.

One week after the funeral for the two, the family was again sent into mourning as according to reports, shortly after 3 pm on June 6, Arthur was swimming with his girlfriend and another relative at the Argyle Waterfall when he went into deep water and got into difficulty.

Emergency responders, both police and fire, were called but couldn’t retrieve him. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), along with divers assisted in the body’s recovery. He was pronounced dead, and his body was taken to the Scarborough Mortuary.