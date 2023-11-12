Driver shot dead on highway, man killed in St Ann’s

News

Two men were shot and killed on Saturday bringing the murder toll to 497 so far.

According to reports, around 2 pm, police got a report of a panel van parked on the shoulder of northbound lane of the Uriah Butler highway, near the Caroni overpass, with an unresponsive driver slumped in the front seat.

When the police arrived, they found Andy Daniel, 53, who lived in Arima, with multiple gunshot injuries.

About three hours later, a man was shot dead and three others were injured in a shooting incident in St Ann’s.

Witnesses said the group was liming near 69 Sports Bar and Grill on St Ann’s Road when another group approached.

A quarrel broke out and gunshots were heard which resulted in one man dead on the pavement by the bar.

The dead man had yet to be identified.