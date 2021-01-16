Driver runs over body thinking it was garbage

Elvis Macarno, 49, of LP 52 To­co Main Road, Matu­ra, is the coun­try’s lat­est road fa­tal­i­ty vic­tim. Po­lice said at about 7.15 pm on Thurs­day PC Ram­phal and oth­er of­fi­cers of the San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed to a re­port of an ac­ci­dent on the Va­len­cia Old Road.