Elvis Macarno, 49, of LP 52 Toco Main Road, Matura, is the country’s latest road fatality victim. Police said at about 7.15 pm on Thursday PC Ramphal and other officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station responded to a report of an accident on the Valencia Old Road.
Driver runs over body thinking it was garbage
Fri Jan 15 , 2021
You May Like
Driver runs over body thinking it was garbage
Elvis Macarno, 49, of LP 52 Toco Main Road, Matura, is the country’s latest road fatality victim. Police said at about 7.15 pm on Thursday PC Ramphal and other officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station responded to a report of an accident on the Valencia Old Road.
Driver runs over body thinking it was garbage
Fri Jan 15 , 2021