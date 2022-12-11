Driver in custody after Police found ganja in RDC vehicle

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police in Berbice have launched an investigation after a vehicle attached to the Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was intercepted with a quantity of marijuana on Saturday evening.

Based on the information received, the vehicle was intercepted by a police mobile patrol along the East Coast Berbice Highway. Upon coming to a halt, the driver reportedly pushed his head through the window and told the officers that the vehicle belongs to the Region.

The officers insisted that a search be carried out on the vehicle but the driver reportedly sped off the scene thus forcing the police to give chase. After driving for about three miles, the vehicle was finally intercepted on the Corentyne Highway.

However, Guyana Times understands that two men exited the 4-runner at Fyrish Village and escaped with a bulky bag suspected to have contained cannabis.

The police arrested the driver and also carry out a search of the vehicle during which three parcels of marijuana were found. The vehicle has since been impounded.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Narindra Persaud when contacted told the Guyana Times that an investigation has been launched into to matter by the administration.

NewsAmericasNow.com