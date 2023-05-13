Driver hurt in collision near NLCB office

News

Fire officer remove the driver who was injured during a collision near NLCB office on Duke Street, Port of Spain on May 13. – Janelle de Souza

An employee of funeral agency Clark and Battoo was injured on Saturday morning in a collision at the corner of Duke and Abercromby Streets, near the National Lotteries Control Board.

When Sunday Newsday arrived at the scene around 10 am, fire officers were attempting to place the injured man on a stretcher after removing him from the driver’s seat through the back door.

One officer said they were on the was to another trouble call when they were redirected to the location around 9.30am. The officer said he was unsure how the accident occurred.

The officer said the driver was trapped in the car and appeared to be incapacitated and had to be extricated and placed in the cool on the sidewalk in front of the NLCB building.

Fire officers survey the damage done to the two cars in a collision near NLCB office in Port of Spain on May 13. – Photo by Janelle de Souza

The car had damage to the driver’s door and both right wheels while the front of the other vehicle, a silver Subaru wagon, was also damaged. The wagon was driven by a woman who had her young daughter in the vehicle. They were both unhurt.

The fire officers said they had called an ambulance when they arrived but by 10.30am, none had arrived.

They were waiting the arrival of the ambulance and a wrecker to take both vehicles away. Traffic was diverted as the road was blocked off.