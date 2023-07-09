Driver escapes with life as friend shot dead in Maraval

News

On Friday night, unidentified gunmen fatally shot a man referred to only as “Piggy Man” while he sat in a burgundy Mercedes Benz in Maraval.

The victim, later identified as Tevin, was with Brian Eastman, 41 – owner of the vehicle – parked on Saddle Road in Maraval when a white Nissan Tiida hit them from the back, police said.

The impact caused the Mercedes Benz to crash into Maraval Plaza.

Two unknown gunmen then exited the vehicle and proceeded to open fire, shooting multiple rounds at Tevin and Eastman, striking them several times.

Tevin succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Eastman managed to flee the vehicle and seek assistance.

When police arrived, Eastman was swiftly taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for immediate emergency treatment.

As of Saturday morning, he remained in critical but stable condition. Meanwhile, a district medical officer (DMO) pronounced Tevin dead and his body was transported to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James, where an autopsy will be performed.

Police recovered 22 spent shells of 5.56 mm calibre at the crime scene, along with other pieces of evidence. According to sources, the passenger’s side of the vehicle had been targeted, with over 15 rounds fired at it.

Homicide region one officers are continuing its investigation into this incident.