Driver escapes gunmen, tyre flattened after downtown PoS shooting

A police officer speaks to the driver of a car that was shot at by unidentified gunmen in downtown Port of Spain on Monday near City Gate on South Quay. – ROGER JACOB

Police are investigating an incident where a driver was shot at by gunmen in downtown Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver of a silver Nissan Wingroad was near the Abbatoir on South Quay, Port of Spain, at around 3 pm when men in a Kia Rio drove near his car.

The men shot at the driver who sped off.

One of the car’s tyres were destroyed during the attack causing the car to stop outside City Gate, on South Quay.

The driver was not wounded in the shooting.

Police from the Central Police Station, the Port of Spain Task Force and the Besson Street police station visited the scene.

Police said up to late on Monday afternoon they were recording statements and continuing enquiries over what happened.

Investigators suspect the shooting was linked to the murder of a man in Woodbrook in April.

Police said they will be carrying out several operations to deter further violence.