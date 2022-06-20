Driver collides with another car while beating woman

News

A MAN is facing charges of reckless driving and assault after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. Police said the man, while driving his van, was also beating a female relative.

Port of Spain City Police who were on patrol, received a report that a white Nissan Navara van which was involved in an accident in Chaguanas earlier, was spotted in the area.

At around 12.07 pm, PC Maunday intercepted the van which was proceeding west along Wrightson Road.

The van was being followed by the driver of a black Subaru – the other vehicle involved in the accident in Chaguanas.

Police said the driver of the van was beating the woman who was in the front passenger seat, which caused him to lose focus and the van to veer into the path of and colliding with the Subaru. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off, but was followed by the victim.

The Subaru’s driver, while pursuing the other man, telephoned the police and an all-points bulletin was issued alerting all officers on patrol to be on the lookout for the suspect. The van was intercepted minutes later on Wrightson Road and the driver arrested and taken to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain.

Investigations are ongoing.